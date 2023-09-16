Bayern and Leverkusen share top spot after thrilling 2-2 draw

Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen drew 2-2.

Victor Boniface missed several chances for Leverkusen.

Both teams remain unbeaten in the Bundesliga and share top spot.

Advertisement

A highly anticipated clash in the Bundesliga between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen ended in a 2-2 draw, with Exequiel Palacios grabbing the spotlight with a late and dramatic penalty.

This match, characterized by early goals and contentious decisions, resulted in both teams maintaining their top positions in the league with 10 points each. The game kept fans on the edge of their seats.

The excitement kicked off early when Harry Kane, in superb form, scored for Bayern just seven minutes into the game. A perfectly executed header from a Leroy Sane corner found the back of the net, making it Kane’s fourth goal in as many Bundesliga matches.

Nevertheless, Leverkusen quickly responded to Kane’s goal, thanks to a moment of brilliance from Alex Grimaldo. The Spanish defender curved in an incredible free-kick in the 24th minute, equalizing the score with an unstoppable shot.

During the first half, Bayern’s Thomas Mueller expressed his dissatisfaction with the refereeing, particularly disputing the decision to award Leverkusen the free-kick that led to their equalizer.

The second half continued to be intense, with both teams striving for a crucial advantage. Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface had several opportunities to put his team ahead but couldn’t find the back of the net.

Advertisement

Bayern seemed to secure the victory in the 86th minute when Leon Goretzka capitalized on an assist from substitute Mathys Tel.

However, the match’s drama wasn’t over. In injury time, a VAR review revealed a foul by Alphonso Davies inside the box, resulting in a dramatic penalty. Exequiel Palacios confidently stepped up for Leverkusen and made no mistake in converting the penalty, ensuring that his team remained unbeaten this season.

Bayern’s coach, Thomas Tuchel, and captain Thomas Mueller expressed frustration with the late penalty decision, emphasizing its contentious nature.

With this outcome, Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen share the top spot in the Bundesliga standings, both having earned 10 points from their first four matches. This intense contest sets the stage for an exciting season ahead in German football.

Bayern will now shift their focus to the Champions League as they prepare to face Manchester United in their upcoming fixture.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Also Read Kane’s £100m move to Bayern Munich is a statement of intent Kane joined Bayern Munich to improve his game and win trophies. He...

Advertisement