Boga’s late heroics propel Nice to top of Ligue 1

Jeremie Boga scored a dramatic 90th-minute goal for Nice.

This win propelled Nice to the top of the Ligue 1 standings.

Boga’s remarkable late goal showcased his skill and determination.

Advertisement

Jeremie Boga emerged as the hero for Nice in a thrilling clash with Monaco, scoring a stunning 90th-minute goal that secured a vital 1-0 victory for his team. This win propelled Nice to the top of the Ligue 1 standings, solidifying their position as a dominant force in the league.

The match was fiercely contested, with both sides demonstrating strong defensive capabilities and limiting scoring opportunities. Nonetheless, it was Boga who stole the spotlight in the closing moments of the game. With incredible skill and determination, the Ivorian forward navigated past Monaco’s defenders and unleashed a precise low shot into the net, sealing the victory for Nice.

In the early stages of the game, Monaco had an opportunity to take the lead, but Folarin Balogun’s penalty in the 11th minute was expertly saved by Nice’s goalkeeper, Marcin Bulka. Balogun’s misfortune continued as he missed another penalty in the 55th minute, further frustrating Monaco’s efforts.

Following this significant triumph, Nice now sits at the summit of the Ligue 1 table with 12 points, surpassing Monaco. Stade Brestois, currently at 10 points, has a chance to claim the top spot if they secure a victory against Olympique Lyonnais on Saturday.

Looking ahead, Monaco is scheduled to host Olympique de Marseille, while Nice will take on Stade Brestois in the upcoming week. This victory not only showcased Nice’s resilience but also underscored Jeremie Boga’s pivotal role in securing a late win that could shape their journey in Ligue 1.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Nice shock PSG at Parc des Princes, Moffi scores twice PSG's undefeated streak in Ligue 1 came to an end. Terem Moffi...