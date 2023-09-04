Double strike by Mbappe leads PSG to convincing win over Lyon

PSG defeated Lyon 4-1.

Paris St-Germain (PSG), led by Kylian Mbappe’s two goals, increased the pressure on Lyon manager Laurent Blanc with a convincing win.

Mbappe opened the scoring with an early penalty after Corentin Tolisso fouled Manuel Ugarte, and Achraf Hakimi extended the lead following a combination play with Ousmane Dembele.

PSG continued their dominance in the first half, with Marco Asensio and Mbappe adding to the scoreline, making it the first time Lyon trailed by four goals at halftime in a league match since 1966.

Lyon managed to pull one back with Tolisso’s penalty, preventing a complete rout.

PSG, currently in second place, remains undefeated this season, while Lyon is struggling at the bottom of the table with just one point from four games.

France’s star striker, Mbappe, has been in superb form, scoring five goals in three games since returning to the team after being sidelined during the summer transfer window when the club attempted to sell him.

