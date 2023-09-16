Five Pakistani stars enter SAT20 auction, could break the bank

Five Pakistani cricketers have registered for the SAT20 season 2 auction.

The players are Naseem, Nawaz, Shan, Usama, and Usman.

Hammad Azam has also registered for the auction as an American player.

Five cricketers from Pakistan have officially entered the registration for the highly-anticipated South Africa T20 (SAT20) season 2, set to kick off in January 2024.

The auction for SAT20 season 2 is scheduled for September 27 in Johannesburg and will feature 122 overseas players from 14 different countries.

The five Pakistani cricketers who have thrown their hats into the ring for the auction are Naseem Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shan Masood, Usama Mir, and Usman Qadir.

Naseem Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, and Shan Masood’s reserve price has been set at 850,000 South African Rand.

Usama Mir and Usman Qadir have been registered with a reserve price of 425,000 Rand.

Additionally, Hammad Azam has been registered as an American player for the SAT20 season.

It’s worth noting that Pakistani players did not participate in the inaugural season of SAT20 due to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) not granting them No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

Their participation in the upcoming season is still uncertain, especially considering some SAT20 teams have Indian owners.

Following the first season of SAT20, all six teams in the tournament were able to retain some of their players, leaving 15 auction picks available for each team.

