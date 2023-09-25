ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan is eying for final, says Haris Rauf

Pakistan is determined to reach the final of the ICC World Cup 2023.

He expressed pride in representing his country.

Hasan Ali was called in place of the injured Naseem Shah.

Pakistani speedster Haris Rauf said that the Men in Green have their eyes on playing the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

The 29-year-old bowler, while talking in a press conference, expressed his determination and thoughts for the upcoming mega event.

“Playing for your country at any big tournament is a source of pride,” says Rauf.

He also mentioned the playing conditions in India and how they posed a challenge for his team but was confident that the men in green would overcome any challenge coming their way.

“The conditions are not familiar [to us], but Asian conditions are usually similar throughout so it should be alright,” he added.

Rauf also talked about how Hasan Ali can fulfill the absence of Naseem Shah, saying, I do not control whether I take the new ball or not, but it doesn’t matter. We take the challenges as they come and perform the best way we can.”

While talking about bowling attack and their unity, he said, “It is not up to me to decide where I bowl in the game, but whenever I get the ball, I will try to deliver. We perform well as a bowling unit. We have played big matches, and you can look up the performances.”

Rauf also shed light on the team’s approach to the tournament, stating, “We do not have any preset plans and goals. You cannot go with personal goals as they do not help the team. We have to think about the team first; we will go there and assess the conditions and then decide our plans for the tournament.”

In the end, Rauf revealed the team’s ambition, saying, “We are envisioning ourselves in the final; semi-final is too short a goal. No matter who the semi-finalists or the finalists are, we want to see ourselves in the final, foremost. We have a lot of belief as a team. We know we are the best, and we have a lot of self-belief while playing together.”

