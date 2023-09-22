Ihsanullah faces significant setback as elbow injury worsens

Pakistan fast bowler Ihsanullah’s elbow injury has worsened.

He recently had surgery on his right elbow in Lahore.

He is expected to be out of action for the next four to five months.

Pakistan fast bowler Ihsanullah has faced a significant setback as his elbow injury worsened, according to sources on Friday.

Ihsanullah recently had surgery on his right elbow in Lahore and is expected to be sidelined for the next four to five months.

Despite the injury, Ihsanullah continued with weight training, which unfortunately resulted in a fracture.

Doctors in England recommended the surgery after reviewing Ihsanullah’s medical reports.

Ihsanullah has been discharged from the hospital and has initiated his rehabilitation program.

Sources indicate that it’s unlikely for the fast bowler to participate in the Test series against Australia later in 2023 and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) next year.

