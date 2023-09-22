Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ihsanullah faces significant setback as elbow injury worsens

Ihsanullah faces significant setback as elbow injury worsens

Articles
Advertisement
Ihsanullah faces significant setback as elbow injury worsens

Ihsanullah

Advertisement
  • Pakistan fast bowler Ihsanullah’s elbow injury has worsened.
  • He recently had surgery on his right elbow in Lahore.
  • He is expected to be out of action for the next four to five months.
Advertisement

Pakistan fast bowler Ihsanullah has faced a significant setback as his elbow injury worsened, according to sources on Friday.

Ihsanullah recently had surgery on his right elbow in Lahore and is expected to be sidelined for the next four to five months.

Despite the injury, Ihsanullah continued with weight training, which unfortunately resulted in a fracture.

Doctors in England recommended the surgery after reviewing Ihsanullah’s medical reports.

Ihsanullah has been discharged from the hospital and has initiated his rehabilitation program.

Sources indicate that it’s unlikely for the fast bowler to participate in the Test series against Australia later in 2023 and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) next year.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Ramiz Raja says ‘Ihsanullah’s height favors his ball in bounce’
Ramiz Raja says ‘Ihsanullah’s height favors his ball in bounce’

Multan Sultans completed crushing 9-wicket victory over Quetta Gladiators. Ihsanullah taking 5...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Cricket News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story