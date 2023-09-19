Nadal hint at possible return but not to win title

Nadal was injured in 2023, out of the top 10 rankings.

He missed major tournaments and had hip surgeries.

he hinted at a potential return in 2024.

Advertisement

Rafael Nadal, the renowned Spanish tennis legend with 22 Grand Slam victories, sustained an injury during the 2023 Australian Open in January and has been sidelined since then, with no confirmed return date.

This injury has resulted in Nadal dropping out of the world’s top 10 rankings for the first time in his remarkable 20-year career. Currently, he holds the 237th position in the world rankings.

Following surgery in June, the 37-year-old missed the Roland Garros, a tournament he has won an impressive 14 times, as well as Wimbledon and the US Open.

Nadal’s coach and uncle, Toni Nadal, has been providing updates on his recovery and the possibility of a comeback at the 2024 Australian Open, the same event where he was injured. However, the 37-year-old player himself has not made any official statements regarding his return.

Despite his eagerness to get back on the court and continue playing the sport he loves, Nadal has made it clear that he is not returning with the expectation of winning major titles.

“Yes, I would like to play again and be competitive again, but the dream is not to come back and win Roland Garros or win Australia, so that people don’t get confused, right?” Nadal said.

Advertisement

“I am very aware that at the time I am in my life, all that is very far away, right? And I don’t say it’s impossible because, in the end, I say things, I have said it a thousand times, all things in sport, they change very quickly,” he added.

He also discussed his objective of retiring in 2024, adding that it still stands.

“I said that possibly 2024 was my last year, I maintain that, but I can not confirm it 100% because I do not know,” the 22-time Grand Slam triumphant added.

It should be mentioned that Nadal had two operations to repair his damaged hip.

Novak Djokovic, who at age 36 is still going strong and has won three Majors in the 2023 tennis season to bring his total to 24, is in the lead in the race for the most Slams in tennis history.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Rafael Nadal slipped out of the top 10 since 2005 Rafael Nadal fell out of the top 10 for the first time....