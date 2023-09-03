Pakistan loses to India in penalty shootout in Asia Hockey5s World Cup Qualifier

Pakistan lost to India in a penalty shootout.

The match ended in a 4-4 draw after regulation time.

Pakistan’s Rana Abdul Waheed was the tournament’s top scorer.

Pakistan’s hockey team faced a stroke of bad luck on Saturday when they lost to India in a penalty shootout, with the final score tied at 4-4 in the Asia Hockey5s World Cup Qualifier held in Salalah, Oman.

During the shootout, Pakistani players were unable to convert any of their penalties, while Indian players successfully scored two out of two, securing the championship after an exciting match that saw a total of eight goals.

Pakistan Wins Silver Medal in Men’s Hockey5s Asia Cup 2023

Qualifier – FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024#Hockey5s#Hockey5sAsiaCup#Hockey5sWorldCup#asiahockey pic.twitter.com/YzRTrLg8BK — Asian Hockey Federation (@asia_hockey) September 2, 2023

Despite the loss, the Pakistani team earned the silver medal by finishing in second place in the tournament.

In the early stages of the game, Abdul Rehman of Pakistan scored the opening goal in the 5th minute, but just two minutes later, Jugraj Singh of India equalized.

India took the lead in the 10th minute when Maninder Singh found the net, but Pakistan quickly responded with another goal just three minutes later, leveling the score.

The first half concluded with Pakistan leading 3-2, as Zikriya Hayat scored another goal for Pakistan just one minute before halftime.

The second half witnessed three more goals, with Arshad Liaquat scoring for Pakistan in the 19th minute. However, India’s Mohammad Raheel netted a brace in the second half, ensuring the match ended in a draw.

After the final whistle, Mohammad Murtaza and Arshad took the penalties for Pakistan but were unable to convert them.

On the other side, Maninder and Gujrot Singh successfully converted their penalties, with Gujrot hitting the decisive winning shot.

Pakistan’s captain, Rana Abdul Waheed, emerged as the top-scorer of the tournament, with an impressive tally of 27 goals, while goalkeeper Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan received the Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament award.

Both Pakistan and India have secured their spots in the 2024 Hockey5s World Cup, scheduled to take place in Muscat, Oman.

