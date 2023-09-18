Pochettino under pressure as Chelsea languish in 14th place in Premier League

Chelsea drew 0-0 with Bournemouth, extending their winless run to two games.

Chelsea have spent £460 million on new players this summer.

Chelsea are now in 14th place in the Premier League table.

Despite spending approximately €460 million during the summer transfer window, Chelsea’s woes continue as they played to a goalless draw against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday.

Despite acquiring top talents such as Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku, and more, Chelsea is struggling to establish a consistent playing style.

In the current Premier League season, Chelsea has won just one out of five matches, with two losses and two draws.

Furthermore, Chelsea is facing challenges off the field as key players like Nkunku, captain Reece James, and Wesley Fofana are sidelined, and there is uncertainty about their return dates.

As a result, Pochettino’s team now occupies the 14th position on the points table, and the fans are becoming increasingly impatient with the team’s performance.

“What can we do?” said Pochettino. “For me, I have nothing to say. The fans can do whatever they want.

“We know what we need to do, we are strong in our belief. We have 12 injured and today we had three or four young guys and two keepers on the bench.

“I’m going to cry? I’m going to complain? To who? I need to accept this, the challenge and keep being positive.”

The Argentinian continued: “Bournemouth is a good team, they are going to compete. Every team is going to compete and be difficult.

“But these are the circumstances we need to accept and be positive, patient. We are not going to change in the way we do things.

“What I can tell the fans is the circumstance that we cannot change,” he said. “The reality that we cannot change. We have too many players (injured). We’re a team that would be strong if we are together.

“Even Manchester City, Arsenal, when they have all the squad fit, they can compete for everything. Why is it different for us? It’s because of what? We don’t have all the squad available from the beginning of the season.”

It should be noted that Chelsea have gone two Premier League games without scoring.

