Russia to be part of 2024 Paris Olympics, but athletes face tough choice

Russia will not boycott the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Russian athletes will have the option to compete under a neutral flag.

The Russian Olympic Committee has concerns about the current recommendation.

Advertisement

The Russian Olympic Committee has made it clear that Russia will not boycott the 2024 Olympics in Paris, stating that such a move is not productive.

Stanislav Pozdnyakov, the President of the Russian Olympic Committee, explained in a briefing that Russian athletes will have the option to participate or not, competing under a neutral flag if they choose to do so.

Despite the sanctions imposed on Russian and Belarusian athletes due to Russia’s conflict with Ukraine, the International Olympic Committee has suggested that they be allowed to compete as individual neutrals in international competitions.

Pozdnyakov stressed the importance of individual choice, emphasizing that people in a free state have the freedom to decide whether to compete under a neutral flag or not.

He also mentioned that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made it clear that this decision is a matter of personal moral choice.

However, Pozdnyakov expressed concerns about the current recommendations, describing them as restrictive and potentially preventing a significant number of Russian athletes from participating in the Olympic Games.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Volodymyr Zelenskiy says Ukraine will start global effort to prevent Russia from participating in Paris 2024 Olympics Volodymyr Zelenskiy does not want Russian athletes to be a part of...