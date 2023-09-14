Sancho Ousted from Man United Training for Disciplinary Problems

Jadon Sancho Sent on Personal Training Programme Amid Squad Disciplinary Issues

Sancho Denies Poor Training Performances, Claims to Be Made a Scapegoat

Manchester United Faces Right-Winger Crisis as Sancho Excluded, Antony Sidelined

Jadon Sancho, once hailed as one of the most promising talents in football, is now facing a setback in his career at Manchester United.

The club recently announced that Sancho would be undergoing a “personal training programme” away from the first team while certain “squad disciplinary” issues are resolved.

Sancho was notably absent from Manchester United’s squad during their 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on September 3. The decision to exclude him was attributed to his poor performances in training sessions, according to the team’s head coach, Erik ten Hag.

“Jadon, based on his performances in training, was not selected,” Ten Hag explained. “At Manchester United, you have to reach a high level every day, and we can make choices in the front line. So, for this game, he was not included in the squad.”

In response to these comments, Sancho took to social media to defend himself, asserting that he had been conducting himself well in training and suggesting that there were other undisclosed reasons for his exclusion. He also expressed frustration at being labeled a scapegoat.

“I will not allow people to say things that are completely untrue,” Sancho stated. “I have conducted myself well in training this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won’t get into. I’ve been a scapegoat for a long time, which isn’t fair! All I want to do is play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team.”

Despite the online controversy and speculations, Sancho did not secure an immediate move to the Saudi Pro League as initially rumored.

Manchester United now faces a crisis in terms of fielding a right-winger, with their first-choice player, Antony, sidelined due to accusations of domestic violence and rape. Mason Greenwood, another option, has already completed a loan move to Spanish club Getafe. Currently, Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellistri are the only two players who can fill the right-wing position for the Premier League club, with Marcus Rashford as another potential option, although he typically plays on the left or in a central role due to his goal-scoring abilities.

