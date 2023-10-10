Bayern official says ‘Neuer coming back at end of October is realistic’

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is set to return after 10 months out with a leg injury.

He could make his comeback on October 21 or 26.

Neuer’s return is a boost for Bayern and Germany.

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is on the verge of making a return to action after a 10-month absence due to a severe leg injury.

The 37-year-old World Cup winner has been out of action since breaking his leg while skiing last December. However, he has made significant progress in his rehabilitation and is now back in full training.

Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund has confirmed that Neuer is close to making a return to first-team action.

“We are positive on that,” Freund said. “Manuel will use the league break and the national team’s trip to get into a rhythm.”

Neuer is expected to make his comeback in either Bayern’s Bundesliga match against Mainz on October 21 or their Champions League clash with Galatasaray on October 26.

His return is a major boost for Bayern, who have been without their first-choice goalkeeper for the entire season so far.

Neuer’s return will also be of interest to Germany manager Hansi Flick, who is facing a difficult decision over his number one goalkeeper.

Neuer’s rival, Barcelona keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, has been in excellent form this season and has pressed his claim for the starting spot.

However, Neuer remains the Germany captain and is still considered to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Flick will have to decide who he wants to start in goal for Germany’s upcoming friendly matches against Turkey and Armenia in November.

