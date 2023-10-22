Ben Shelton claims maiden ATP title in Tokyo, soars to career-high ranking

Ben Shelton defeated Aslan Karatsev in the Japan Open final.

In the Japan Open final, American Ben Shelton defeated Aslan Karatsev to win his maiden ATP Tour championship.

In 84 minutes in Tokyo, Shelton defeated the Russian 7-5 6-1 after hitting 18 winners.

With his victory on Monday, the 21-year-old will rise to a career-high of 15th in the men’s standings.

“That meant a lot to me and my team. We have been working really hard since the beginning to build my game and win titles on the ATP Tour,” said Shelton.

“I made some deep runs lately. You see the great champions, they finish weeks off. They win titles, they don’t just get to finals. They are able to maintain their level throughout the week.

“I am not saying I am anywhere there yet, but to be able to do it for one week, put together five matches in a row in Tokyo is really special.”

In the meantime, Rinky Hijikata and Max Purcell defeated Jamie Murray and Michael Venus 6-4 6-1 in the doubles championship match of the same event.

