Cricket going for gold as it makes return to Olympic Games after 100 years

Cricket has been included in 2028 Los Angles Olympic Games.

The inclusion was ratified by the IOC in 141st Session in Mumbai.

The sport was once a part of the Olympic Games back in 1900.

Advertisement

Cricket will now be played during the 2028 Los Angles Olympic Games. This si the first time in more than 100 years of history of the event that this sport will be played.

The sprt was formally included in the prestigious event by the Imternational Olymic Committee (IOC).

The cricketing body, International Cricket Council (ICC), itself proposed the inclusion of th sport. The copuncil has been doing so since past two years ans LA28 also recomended this.

The IOC formally ratified the inclusion of cricket to the Olympic Games in thwe 141st Session in Mumbai on Monday.

More than three billion viewers have been estimated across TV and digital platforms which will enhance the popularity of cricket among wider range of audience.

Furthermore, cricjket will reach more and more across the world, opening doors for the new generation of thw cricket lovers and fans.

Advertisement

“We are thrilled that cricket’s inclusion in the LA28 Olympic Games has been confirmed by the IOC Session today,” ICC Chairman Greg Barclay said.

“To have the opportunity to showcase our great sport at the LA28 Games and hopefully many Olympic Games to come will be great for players and fans alike.

“I’d like to thank the International Olympic Committee and LA28 for their support and for their trust in our organisation’s ability to deliver a world-class event and countless new Olympic fans from all over the world.

“The fact that the IOC confirmation of our selection occurred here in Mumbai, during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, is truly icing on the cake.

“The innings have just begun, and we can’t wait to see where this incredible journey leads.”

Some of the cricket legends have also appriciated the move to add cricket tot he LA28.

Advertisement

“It is so exciting that cricket is now an Olympic sport and will make its return at LA28,” said Mithali Raj, former India captain and all-time leading female run scorer.

“Players will get the chance to compete for an Olympic gold medal and be part of the games which will be so special.

“It’s also a chance for more fans around the world to enjoy our fantastic sport.”

The sport has been oance a part of the Olympics Games in the past, back in 1900. However, the cricket stars will now be able to fight for the gold medal oance again at the XXXIV Olympiad.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Cricket to Make Olympic Comeback After 128 Years Cricket is poised to make a comeback to the Olympics after 128...