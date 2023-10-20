Emma Raducanu reveals high standards for coaches

Raducanu’s coaching changes are driven by her questioning nature.

She aspires to represent Britain in the Olympics.

Her story shows determination and a commitment to understanding tennis.

In a recent interview, former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu opened up about the reasons behind her frequent coaching changes and shared her aspirations for the future.

The 20-year-old tennis sensation has undergone multiple coaching changes in the last two years, and she attributes this high turnover to her inquisitive nature and her habit of questioning coaching strategies.

Raducanu’s coaching journey began with Nigel Sears, who parted ways with her shortly after her fourth-round appearance at Wimbledon in July 2021. The departure of Andrew Richardson, who played a crucial role in her 2021 U.S. Open victory, followed due to Raducanu’s desire for a coach with more professional tour experience.

Torben Beltz took over as her coach in November 2021 but left the role in April 2022. Dimitri Tursunov was the most recent addition to her coaching team, but he, too, chose to part ways, citing certain concerns that could not be ignored.

Raducanu’s penchant for asking questions and challenging her coaches’ thinking has been a common theme in her coaching relationships. She emphasized her need to understand the reasoning behind the instructions she receives, rather than merely following them. This approach may have contributed to the frequent coaching changes, as some coaches may have struggled to keep up with her inquisitiveness.

Since her remarkable victory at the 2021 U.S. Open, Raducanu has faced challenges in maintaining her top-level performance. Injuries to her wrists and ankle forced her to miss several major tournaments, including the French Open and Wimbledon. She underwent surgery on both wrists and her ankle in May and is now focused on her comeback.

Raducanu remains optimistic about her future in tennis, acknowledging that her ranking may temporarily decline upon her return to competitive play. She expressed eagerness to start afresh and stressed that she still has around 15 years in her career, so there is no need to rush toward her goals. One of her long-term aspirations is to represent Britain in the Olympics, though she acknowledged that the upcoming Paris 2024 Games may come a bit too soon for her.

She expressed her love for Grand Slam events but emphasized her desire to experience the Olympics. Whether she qualifies for the Olympics and how her journey unfolds will be determined in the coming years.

Emma Raducanu’s story reflects her determination and her commitment to understanding the nuances of her sport, even as she navigates the challenges of a high-profile professional tennis career. Her future, marked by both ambition and patience, is eagerly anticipated by fans and the tennis world.

