ICC World Cup 2023: Impressive knocks from Edwards help Netherlands post a target of 246 runs against Proteas

The Netherlands scored 245 runs in 43 overs.

Scott Edwards scored an impressive 78 runs off 69 balls.

The Proteas require 246 runs at 5.72 rpo.

In the 15th match of the ICC World Cup 2023, in-form South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl first against the Netherlands at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.

It is to be noted that South Africa has won both of its opening matches while the Netherlands has lost two.

The Dutch team started off slow with some quick wickets falling. They lost their first wicket after they scored just 22 runs, and then second on 24 runs.

Skipper Scott Edwards was the star of the inning as he amassed 78 runs from 69 balls including 10 fours and a six.

Roelof van der Merwe and Aryan Dutt also played some impressive knocks in the final overs as they scored 299 off 19 and 23 off 9 balls respectively.

The Dutch team scored 245 runs in 43 overs after the match started off late due to rain.

Marco Jansen was the most economical bowler for South Africa as he gave away only 27 runs in 8 overs and took two wickets.

Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada also took two wickets each while Gerald Coetzee and Keshav Maharaj took one wicket each.

The Proteas now require 246 runs in 43 overs at 5.72 runs per over.

