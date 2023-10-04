ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule & Squad today, 5th Oct 2023

England vs New Zealand to kick off ICC World Cup 2023 on October 5th.

Both teams looking to recreate drama of 2019 final.

The biggest cricket tournament in the world is set to kick off on October 5th, 2023, with defending champions England taking on runners-up New Zealand in the opening match.

The ICC World Cup 2023 is sure to be one of the most exciting sporting events in years, as the world’s top 10 teams battle it out for the ultimate prize.

The two teams will be looking to recreate the drama of the 2019 final, which went down to the wire and was eventually decided by a tiebreaker. England will be hoping to defend their title and become only the third team after the West Indies and Australia to do so successfully. New Zealand, on the other hand, will be looking to finally win the World Cup after coming so close on two previous occasions.

Both teams have made changes to their squads since the 2019 final. England have appointed Jos Buttler as their new captain, while New Zealand have named Tom Latham as their temporary skipper in the absence of Kane Williamson, who is recovering from a knee injury.

England will be without Ben Stokes for the opening match due to a hip injury. Buttler has said that he would rather not risk playing Stokes if he is not fully fit, given the length of the tournament.

New Zealand will also be missing Tim Southee, who is still recovering from thumb surgery.

In terms of head-to-head records, England have the slight edge, with 45 wins compared to New Zealand’s 44. However, the two teams have a long and competitive history, and anything is possible in a World Cup match.

The opening match of the ICC World Cup 2023 is sure to be a thrilling affair, and it will be interesting to see which team comes out on top.

Predicted lineups:

England: Jos Buttler (captain, wicketkeeper), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (captain, wicketkeeper), Rachin Ravindra, Matt Henry, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

