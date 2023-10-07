Iga Swiatek puts end to Coco Gauff’s winning streak

Swiatek defeated Gauff 6-2, 6-3 in the China Open semi-finals.

Swiatek had lost her top ranking to Sabalenka after losing to Ostapenko.

Swiatek finished the match in spectacular fashion to win 6-3.

World number 2 seed Iga Swiatek beat Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-3 on Saturday to stop her 16-match winning streak and advance to the China Open final, where she will play either Liudmila Samsonova or former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

Gauff ended a seven-match losing streak to Swiatek in their most recent encounter in the Cincinnati semi-finals. She then went on to win her first Grand Slam title at the US Open and arrived in Beijing in top-notch form.

But Swiatek reclaimed her grip on her rivalry with Gauff to advance to a seventh final this year after ceding her top ranking to Aryna Sabalenka after losing to Jelena Ostapenko in the fourth round of this season’s final Grand Slam last month.

“I’m really happy with my performance,” Swiatek said. “It feels like I can play freely again. It’s been a while since I felt that way.

“I’ll remember for the rest of my career that even though tougher times may come, in your mind, you can always overcome that. With hard work, you can achieve it.

“I’m happy I switched my attitude after the U.S. Open, and hopefully I’ll be able to keep it for as long as possible.”

The first set, which the 22-year-old easily breezed through in 40 minutes with a powerful performance from the back of the court, was devoid of any breakpoints for her.

In the following set, Swiatek applied early pressure to Gauff and jumped out to a 2-0 lead with a quick break before her American opponent maintained serve and called a timeout to attend to a niggling shoulder injury.

After the restart, the four-time major winner scarcely eased up and finished the triumph in spectacular fashion to keep herself on track for her first WTA 1000 title of the year and a tour-leading fifth trophy this year.

