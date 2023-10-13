Ramiz Raja says ‘Kuldeep’s inclusion was done keeping Pakistan in mind’

Kuldeep Yadav to be highest wicket-taker.

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja has expressed his expectations for the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup clash between India and Pakistan, highlighting the inclusion of left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the Indian team. Raja believes Kuldeep’s selection was made with Pakistan’s struggles against wrist spin in mind and anticipates him to be the highest wicket-taker in the high-octane match.

Kuldeep Yadav has been in good form, with figures of 2-42 against Australia and 1-40 against Afghanistan in India’s previous matches. He currently stands as the leading wicket-taker for the Indian team in 2023.

Raja also offered his insights on the tournament’s batting front, predicting that Virat Kohli will be the highest run-scorer for India due to his excellent record against Pakistan. He emphasized that Pakistan’s bowling attack suits Kohli’s style.

Both India and Pakistan have secured victories in their World Cup matches so far. Raja further mentioned the need for Babar Azam, the captain of the Pakistan team, to overcome any mental pressure and put significant runs on the board for his side. He emphasized Azam’s solid batting skills and encouraged him to focus on his game without fear of failure.

The highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan is set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday, making it a crucial fixture in the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup.

