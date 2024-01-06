“Going to reserve my views,” says Shahid Afridi while praising Aamer Jamal

Pakistan loses miserably to Australia in Sydney Test.

Shahid Afridi criticizes Pakistan’s performance.

Warner scores 57 in his final Test inning.

Advertisement

Following Pakistan’s defeat at the hands of Australia, the Shan Masood-led team’s performance did not sit well with former skipper Shahid Afridi.

After losing the Sydney Test on Saturday by eight wickets, Pakistan was thoroughly thrashed 3-0.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Afridi praised Aamer Jamal while reserving his judgment on Pakistan’s performance.

In addition, the renowned all-rounder complimented David Warner on “an amazing career.”

Going to reserve my views on our team’s performance but for sure Aamer Jamal is an excellent addition to the side Advertisement Congrats Australia on a dominating win, been a fan of never give up mindset@davidwarner31 congrats on an amazing career and prayers for your future #PAKvsAUS — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) January 6, 2024

As Australia chased the runs for victory on the fourth day, the scenario was set for Warner to bat for the final time in his 112th and final Test.

Warner’s dream came to an end when Australia defeated the small target of 130 runs and won the series, with Warner scoring 57 runs in 75 balls.

After the home team lost opener Usman Khawaja for a duck in the opening over of the run-chase, Marnus Labuschagne also made an impression with an unbeaten 62 and shared 119 runs for the second wicket with Warner.

Advertisement

In the second innings, Sajid Khan grabbed the wickets of both Australian openers.

Earlier today, Pakistan was bowled out for 115 in their second innings.

Aamer Jamal and Muhammad Rizwan shared a valuable partnership of 42 runs for the eighth wicket before Rizwan was caught leg-slipping by Nathan Lyon for just 28 runs.

Shortly after, Jamal was caught in the deep off Pat Cummins for eighteen.

Pakistan started their second inning yesterday with a narrow 14-run lead thanks to Jamal’s six for 69 after the Kangaroos were bowled out at 299 runs.

Josh Hazlewood (4-16) turned the scales in favor of the home team with three wickets in the penultimate over of the day, leaving Pakistan reeling on 68-7 with an 82-run lead. Nevertheless, the hosts recovered thanks to their pace attack.

Advertisement

Pakistan hasn’t played well in Australia, having won just one Test since 1995 and losing the previous seventeen.

Australia had previously won the first two Test matches in Perth and Melbourne, securing the series before the Sydney match.

Also Read Shan Masood talks about Pakistan’s whitewash agaisnt Australia Pakistan loses the Test series 3-0 to Australia. Shan Masood admits missed...