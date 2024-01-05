Hazlewood wrecks Pakistan’s batting order as Australia eyes series whitewash

Australia’s Josh Hazlewood (C) celebrates taking the wicket of Pakistan’s Sajid Khan during day three of the third cricket Test match between Australia and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 5, 2024 – AFP

Australia dominates Pakistan in the third Test series in Sydney.

Pakistan struggles at 68-7 in the second inning.

Josh Hazlewood’s four-wicket haul puts Pakistan on the back foot.

After falling to 68-7 in their second innings in Sydney on Friday, Australia looks set to sweep the Test series against Pakistan.

In their second innings, Pakistan lost two wickets for just one run, as captain Shan Masood and opener Abdullah Shafique both returned to the pavilion empty-handed.

To keep Pakistan in the hunt, though, Babar Azam (23) and Saim Ayub (33) contributed 57 runs for the third wicket.

However, Australia regained control of the game as Pakistan lost five wickets for nine runs, falling to 67-7.

With three wickets in the last over of the day—Saud Shakeel (2), Sajid Khan (0), and Agha Salman (0)—pacer Josh Hazlewood put Pakistan on the back foot.

Hazlwood took four wickets in all, while Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, and Nathon Lyon each took one.

In the third Test match currently underway in Sydney, Pakistan earlier removed Australia for 299 in the opening innings to take a 14-run lead.

