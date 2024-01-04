SA vs IND Cape Town Test Sets Record as Shortest-Ever Completed

Cape Town Test: Shortest-ever completed, 642 balls.

India levels series with 7-wicket win in 12 overs.

Markram’s 106, Bumrah’s 6-wicket haul highlight intense match.

Cape Town witnessed cricketing history as the second Test match between South Africa and India concluded in a mere 642 balls, making it the shortest-ever completed Test match in terms of balls. The riveting clash, which took place at Cape Town, not only etched a new record but also showcased a remarkable display of skill, determination, and swift gameplay.

India, trailing behind after South Africa’s triumph in the first Test in Centurion, made a resounding comeback to level the two-match series. The visitors efficiently chased down the target of 78 in just 12 overs, securing a seven-wicket victory. Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal played a pivotal role, aggressively scoring 28 runs off 23 deliveries before being caught on the boundary.

The batting display was not short of drama as Shubman Gill (10) and Virat Kohli (12) fell victim to Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen, respectively. The winning moment came with a boundary from Shreyas Iyer, who finished the game with his only scoring shot. Captain Rohit Sharma remained unbeaten on 16, steering India to a crucial win.

Earlier in the match, South Africa, aided by Aiden Markram’s spectacular 106 off 103 balls, were bowled out for 176 shortly before lunch. Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the star for India, claiming six wickets for 61 runs, with a narrow miss in dismissing Markram at 71. The pitch offered pace, significant seam movement, and erratic bounce, proving challenging for both teams.

Markram’s brilliant innings included 17 fours and two sixes, highlighting his dominance on a difficult pitch where no other teammate managed a score higher than 15 in either innings. His aggressive shots, including one that sailed out of the ground and landed on a railway line, showcased his command over the game. Eventually, Markram fell to Mohammed Siraj at mid-off, attempting another expansive shot.

Siraj played a crucial role in India’s triumph, finishing with impressive figures of six for 15 as South Africa crumbled to 55 all out before lunch on Wednesday. The first day of the Test witnessed a total of twenty-three wickets falling, adding to the intensity and drama of the record-breaking match.

The Cape Town Test will be etched in cricketing history as the shortest-ever completed Test match, leaving fans and pundits alike in awe of the thrilling contest between South Africa and India.

