Saim shows spark, needs tune-up: Misbah on Ayub

Saim Ayub made his Test debut for Pakistan against Australia in Sydney.

Misbah-ul-Haq identified a small flaw in Ayub’s technique.

Ayub is part of the T20 squad against New Zealand.

After making his Test debut against Australia in Sydney, Saim Ayub’s technique was found to be lacking by former Pakistan captain and coach Misbah-ul-Haq.

Ayub showed off his batting prowess in the second innings, hitting 33 runs off 53 balls, including a six off Mitchell Starc and a boundary off Pat Cummins, despite being out of the game for a duck in the first.

Misbah acknowledged Ayub’s ability but pointed out that he needed to make a small correction to his technique, notably with regard to the way his front leg moved.

Misbah, 49, praised Ayub’s talent in a video posted on his Facebook page, but he also mentioned that there is a certain adjustment that needs to be made to his technique.

“He displayed excellent temperament, attacking the Australian bowlers during his brief innings. It seems he can assert dominance over the opposition and perform consistently for Pakistan,” Misbah said in a video shared on his Facebook account.

“A minor adjustment is necessary in Ayub’s technique concerning the fuller deliveries from both pacers and spinners, as his front leg tends to move across slightly, potentially causing issues. His dismissal hints at a similar concern,” Misbah added.

For the forthcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which begins on January 12, Ayub is a member of Pakistan’s T20I team.

