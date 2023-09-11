WATCH: Saim Ayub stuns Barbados Royals with sensational knock

Saim Ayub scored 58 runs off 35 balls in the CPL 2023 match.

Ayub put on a 98-run opening stand with Shai Hope.

Ayub was named Player of the Match for his innings.

Advertisement

At the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Sunday, Pakistani left-handed opener Saim Ayub performed a miracle in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 League game between Barbados Royal and Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Gudakesh Motie, Ayub’s opening partner, lost his wicket after reaching seven runs, hence Ayub encountered significant challenges.

However, the 21-year-old maintained his composure and combined with Shai Hope to score 98 runs.

Saim scored 58 runs off of 35 balls, playing a lightning-quick knock. Six of the seven boundaries he knocked down were sixes.

The left-handed batter played shots all over the field and once again showed why he is one of the world’s most gentlemanly batters.

Hope contributed a composed innings of 50 runs off 40 balls, which enabled his team to achieve 181 runs while batting first.

Although Hope and Ayub scored the most goals for his team, the Pakistani cricketer won Player of the Match for his bravery.

Royals only managed to score 178 runs in the allotted overs, failing to chase down the target of 182.

Advertisement

For his team, Laurie Evans scored the most points, 44 off 27 balls.

Although Rovman Powell again played a devastating innings, smashing 39 runs off just 19 balls, including six boundaries, his team was unable to overcome the obstacle.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Asia Cup 2023: India to resume innings tomorrow after rain delay India were 147/2 in 24.1 overs before rain halted play. Rohit Sharma...