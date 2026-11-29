Alcaraz and Jodar power Spain into Davis Cup final

Two straight-set victories over Great Britain set up a title showdown with defending champions Italy on Sunday.

Spain secured a place in its second consecutive Davis Cup final after Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Jodar defeated Great Britain in both singles matches in Bologna, Italy, on Saturday, setting up a title showdown with defending champions Italy.





Jodar opened the semifinal tie with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Cameron Norrie before world No. 3 Alcaraz sealed Spain’s qualification with a 6-2, 6-1 win against Arthur Fery at the BolognaFiere Arena.





Jodar controlled the opening set against Norrie and took an early lead in the second. However, the British player fought back to level the score at 4-4. The Spaniard regained control with another break at 5-5 before closing out the match in 92 minutes.





The 20-year-old also secured his second win of the week after helping Spain defeat Austria in the quarterfinals.





Alcaraz, making his first appearance in this year’s tournament, needed just 72 minutes to overcome Fery. He broke the British player five times and extended his winning streak to 15 matches.





The Spaniard had been dealing with a right knee issue and a left thigh problem following his title-winning run at the ATP Finals in Turin. He was rested for Spain’s quarterfinal against Austria on Thursday because of those fitness concerns and wore support on both legs during Saturday’s match.





Spain will face Italy in Sunday’s final, renewing last year’s title contest, which the hosts won. Italy is aiming for a fourth consecutive Davis Cup crown, while Spain will be seeking its first title since 2019 and seventh overall.

The final will also mark David Ferrer’s last tie as Spain captain before Marc Lopez takes over the role in 2027. Jodar said the team would try to win the trophy for Ferrer.