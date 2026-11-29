South Korea ends Pakistan’s Podium hopes in Malaysia

Australia wins its 11th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup title, while hosts Malaysia finish runners-up.

A place on the podium slipped away from Pakistan as South Korea secured a 3-0 victory in the third-place playoff of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia on Saturday.





The defeat left Pakistan fourth in the six-team tournament, while South Korea claimed the bronze medal.





The match began cautiously, with neither side managing to score during the opening two quarters. South Korea broke the deadlock in the 35th minute when Geunwoo converted a penalty corner to put his team ahead.





South Korea added another goal in the third quarter to extend its lead before scoring once more in the final quarter to seal the victory.





Pakistan had narrowly missed out on a place in the final after playing out a 5-5 draw against hosts Malaysia, who went on to finish as runners-up.

Australia won the tournament to claim its 11th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup title.