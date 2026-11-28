Students protest proposed relocation of Lahore Women’s College

Around 1,700 students may be shifted from the historic Asif Jah Haveli to Gawalmandi, raising concerns over space and academic disruption.

LAHORE: A proposed move from a 400-year-old historic building has put the future of Government Fatima Jinnah College for Women in question, as hundreds of students and their families protested in Chuna Mandi on Friday, demanding that the Punjab government abandon plans to relocate the institution to Gawalmandi.





The college is housed in the historic Asif Jah Haveli, which the government reportedly plans to restore for tourism purposes. Protesters called for the institution to remain in the same locality, urging authorities to arrange an alternative campus nearby while retaining its name, identity and independent administrative status.





The proposed relocation has also raised questions about the government's earlier assurance that students and teachers would not be displaced. However, the Lahore Heritage body, headed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif, reportedly approved the proposal during a recent meeting.





A college official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the Higher Education Department had directed the administration to vacate the building within a month and move its belongings to Gawalmandi College.





The official said around 1,700 female students are enrolled at the institution in 12 bachelor's and intermediate programs, in addition to several diploma courses. He questioned whether the proposed campus had sufficient classrooms and facilities to accommodate the students.





“How can such a large number of students be shifted to a small college in Gawalmandi which does not have enough classrooms?” the official asked.