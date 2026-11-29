FBR records 25% rise in Pakistan’s active taxpayers

The FBR’s latest list records 8.012 million active taxpayers, marking a 25% increase compared with November 2025.

Pakistan’s active taxpayer base has crossed the 8 million mark, rising 25% in a year, according to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).





The FBR’s latest Active Taxpayer List (ATL), updated on Nov. 27, 2026, recorded 8.012 million active taxpayers, up from 6.41 million in November 2025. The increase represents approximately 1.602 million additional taxpayers over 12 months.





The updated list has been published on the FBR’s official website and also includes active taxpayers registered in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan.





Under Section 181A of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, taxpayers’ names are included in the Active Taxpayer List. The provision also recognizes the active taxpayer registers maintained by the revenue authorities in AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan, with AJK’s list holding the same status as the federal ATL.





The inclusion of taxpayers from both territories means their records are reflected in the overall count of active taxpayers.