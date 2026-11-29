Beach Boys legend Mike Love dies at 85

Love's final performance was Oct. 10 at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. In a June Instagram post, Love said he had been recovering from bronchitis and COVID.

Mike Love, the longtime frontman of The Beach Boys whose voice helped define the sound of American pop music, died this evening at age 85, his representative confirmed. He was surrounded by family.





"With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family," press representative Katie Altman said in a statement to Variety.





"An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians. We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans."





Actor and musician John Stamos, who has performed alongside The Beach Boys since 1985, mourned Love in an Instagram post.





"It's a privilege to have loved someone enough to hurt this much," Stamos wrote. "Tonight, I'll cry myself to sleep. I can't remember the last time I did that. I've spent so much of my life celebrating the joy that he brought. Now I'm realizing that the deeper the joy, the deeper the sorrow."





Stamos said in October that Love was "facing serious health challenges" and that doctors had urged him to "focus on his health."





Love insisted on performing for his fans, Stamos said. Stamos credited Love with teaching him how to entertain a crowd.





Love's final performance was Oct. 10 at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. In a June Instagram post, Love said he had been recovering from bronchitis and COVID.





The Beach Boys, founded in 1961, have sold more than 100 million records. Co-founder Brian Wilson died in 2025 at age 82.















