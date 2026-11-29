Pakistan’s future depends on its youth, says DG ISPR

Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry urges IBA students to promote national unity, counter hostile propaganda and contribute to Pakistan’s development.

KARACHI: Pakistan’s youth must play a greater role in strengthening national security and countering hostile propaganda, ISPR Director-General Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said during his visit to IBA Karachi.





During his visit to the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Chaudhry held an interactive session with students and faculty members, discussing national security, unity and the importance of raising awareness among young people.





He described the younger generation as Pakistan’s bright future and a key pillar of national security, stressing that greater awareness was essential to protecting the country’s sovereignty and strengthening national unity.





Chaudhry also emphasized the role of educational institutions in promoting patriotism, national awareness and a sense of responsibility among students, urging them to contribute positively to the country’s progress.





Students and faculty members reaffirmed their commitment to Pakistan’s development, saying that protecting the country’s sovereignty, security and national interests was a shared responsibility.





The students also pledged to counter hostile propaganda against Pakistan and promote national unity.