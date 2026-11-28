Dakota Johnson's photo dump sneaks Machine Gun Kelly into spotlight

Dakota Johnson was also seen holding onto Kelly's arm.

LOS ANGELES: Actress Dakota Johnson surprised fans on Friday, Nov. 27, by sharing 19 photos and a video on Instagram, but a hidden appearance by musician Machine Gun Kelly in her photo dump caught fans' attention.

Dakota Johnson, who rarely shares photo collections on social media, posted several pictures featuring her friends, including singer Taylor Swift.





However, many fans may have overlooked the 16th photo, which showed Kelly sitting between Johnson and her friend Blake Lee.

The musician appeared in the background, sitting between the shoulders of Johnson and Lee in the group photo. The unexpected appearance comes after Johnson and Kelly were recently spotted together in Los Angeles.

In another recent sighting, Dakota Johnson was seen holding onto Kelly's arm. The pair were also photographed grabbing dinner after leaving a recording studio.





They recently attended a screening of Johnson's film, "Flesh Impact," in Los Angeles. Directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, the short drama was created to honor the 100th birthday of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe.