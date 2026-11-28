Thanksgiving storm leaves nearly 1 million without power in US

The storm and resulting flooding led to the cancellation of about 500 flights, while more than 3,000 others were delayed.





NEW YORK: A powerful storm that swept across the United States during Thanksgiving disrupted daily life across several East Coast states, leaving nearly 1 million homes and businesses without electricity and severely affecting air and road travel.





The storm and resulting flooding led to the cancellation of about 500 flights, while more than 3,000 others were delayed.





Major airports in New York and Washington, D.C., were among the hardest hit. Floodwater accumulated on the runways at Reagan National Airport, while LaGuardia Airport temporarily suspended flight operations.





More than 961,000 customers were without electricity at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, when the storm was at its peak. The number had fallen to approximately 908,000 by 10 p.m.





Pennsylvania reported more than 207,000 power outages, followed by New Jersey with 179,000, Maryland with 139,000, Virginia with 106,000, Missouri with 100,000 and New York with more than 68,000.





Heavy rainfall softened the ground, while winds gusting between 50 and 70 mph uprooted trees, bringing them down onto power lines and utility poles.





Strong winds and coastal flooding also forced the closure of the Commodore Barry Bridge, which connects Pennsylvania and New Jersey, along with several bridges in Maryland.





New York and New Jersey declared states of emergency amid the threat of severe flooding and damaging winds. Rescue teams pulled dozens of people from vehicles stranded in floodwater in New York City and Virginia.





The storm also brought contrasting weather conditions across the country. While heavy rain and high waves battered the East Coast, parts of Missouri in the Midwest experienced heavy snowfall. On the West Coast, coastal areas of California were evacuated because of dangerous waves.