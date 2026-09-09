Pakistan bowled out for 133 in third Test against England

Saud Shakeel top-scored for Pakistan with 43 runs.

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan were bowled out for 133 in their first innings against England on Wednesday in the third and final test of the series.

England won the toss and elected to bowl first. Pakistan made a poor start as opener Saim Ayub was dismissed without scoring, while Azaan Awais managed only nine runs.

Abdullah Shafique was dismissed for three by Ollie Robinson, while England fast bowler Jofra Archer removed Shan Masood. Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam scored seven before being dismissed, while Saud Shakeel top-scored for Pakistan with 43 runs.

Test debutant Ghazi Ghori scored four runs, while Mohammad Abbas contributed 21. Pakistan also handed test debuts to Razaullah and Imran Randhawa, with all three players included in the playing XI for the first time.

England’s Josh Tongue took four wickets, while Ollie Robinson and Jofra Archer claimed three wickets apiece.

Saud Shakeel presented Ghori with his test cap, while Abbas presented Razaullah with his cap and Babar Azam handed the cap to Randhawa.

England lead the three-match series 2-0 and have already secured the series victory.

Earlier, it is do-or-die for Pakistan at Edgbaston on Wednesday as England eye a series sweep in the third and final Test. England won the toss and elected to field, while Pakistan made three changes and handed Test debuts to Imran Randhawa, Razaullah and Ghazi Ghori.

England made no changes to their playing XI as they look to complete a 3-0 series victory after dominant wins at Headingley and Lord’s.

Pakistan, meanwhile, brought Saim Ayub back into the lineup after he last represented the national Test side in 2025 against South Africa.