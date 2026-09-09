South Korea set to give all citizens free and unlimited access to AI

The country’s Ministry of Science assigned three technology companies in August 2026 to develop and provide free AI services for the public.

SEOUL: South Korea is set to become the first country to provide all its citizens with free and unlimited access to generative artificial intelligence services as part of a government-backed initiative.

The country’s Ministry of Science assigned three technology companies in August 2026 to develop and provide free, unlimited AI services for the public. Beta testing of the service, called “AI for All,” is scheduled to begin in September.

Under the initiative, access to generative AI is being positioned as a public service, allowing South Korea’s roughly 52 million residents to use AI tools without paying subscription fees.

The participating companies include two of South Korea’s major telecommunications operators and a Korean messaging platform. Each company has developed its own application and integrated AI features into products and services that people already use.

The AI services will be accessible through phone calls, text messages, websites and other platforms. The tools are also expected to connect with government systems, allowing users to seek assistance with services such as booking medical appointments, finding apartments and obtaining tax-related guidance.

Parents could also receive recommendations for educational content tailored to their children.

The South Korean government has significantly increased its investment in AI-related initiatives. It has allocated $7.2 billion for AI projects in 2026, about three times the amount provided in the previous year's budget.

The initiative reflects South Korea’s broader push to expand public access to AI and integrate the technology into everyday services.