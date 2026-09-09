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Bangladesh faces severe measles crisis as nearly 1,000 children die

The outbreak has placed severe pressure on hospitals, with a continued influx of sick children leaving medical facilities struggling to accommodate patients.

Web Desk September 09, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Bangladesh is facing what has been described as the world’s largest measles outbreak, despite having previously made significant progress toward eliminating the highly contagious viral disease.

Nearly 1,000 children have died from measles during the country’s worst outbreak in recent years, according to a report.

Over the past six months, 19,835 confirmed measles cases have been recorded in Bangladesh, while authorities have reported about 166,000 suspected cases. More than 146,000 people suspected of having measles have been hospitalized during the same period.

The outbreak has placed severe pressure on hospitals, with a continued influx of sick children leaving medical facilities struggling to accommodate patients. A total of 999 measles-related deaths among children have been recorded over the past six months, according to the report.

Health experts said gaps in preventive measures and inadequate vaccination coverage are contributing to the rapid spread of the disease, despite ongoing immunization campaigns.

Measles is a highly contagious viral infection that primarily affects children. It can weaken the immune system and, in severe cases, lead to potentially fatal complications.

The scale of the outbreak has raised concerns among health officials and experts, particularly as Bangladesh had previously succeeded in bringing measles under control.

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