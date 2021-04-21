Adsense 970×250

TikTok faces legal challenge over use of children’s data

Komal FatimaWeb Editor

21st Apr, 2021. 10:48 am
tiktok
TikTok is facing a legal suit from former children’s commissioner for England Anne Longfield over collecting and using children’s data. 

According to the international news agency, the claim is being filed on behalf of millions of children in the UK and EU who have used TikTok/

The video-sharing app will be alleged by lawyers that it takes children’s personal data including phone numbers, videos, location, without transparency or warning. TikTok will be alleged that takes information without children or parents knowing how the data will be used.

On the other hand, TikTok has responded to the allegation, saying, “Privacy and safety are top priorities for TikTok and we have robust policies, processes, and technologies in place to help protect all users and our teenage users in particular. We believe the claims lack merit and intend to vigorously defend the action.”

 The claim is being made on behalf of all children who have used the platform since May 25, 32018. 

Earlier this month, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) warned TikTok over “vulgar and objectionable content” after Peshawar High Court ordered the ban to be lifted from this Chinese app in the country.

As per reports, the Chinese application TikTok was banned for the second time in the country due to objectionable content.

The app owned by China’s Byte Dance after restricting it back in October 2020. The latest progress comes almost a month after the Peshawar High Court (PHC) had directed the state-run telecom authority to “immediately block access” to the service.

