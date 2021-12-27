Facebook, Instagram or TikTok, Which are the most downloaded mobile apps of 2021?
There’s no doubt about the fact that social media has a lot of influence in determining which was the most downloaded. This years the most downloaded apps in 2021 largely comprised social media apps.
We saw Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, Telegram and TikTok fighting it out as to which one of them would be crowned victorious.
As per AppFigures top Google Play and Apple App Store apps, TikTok was found to be the most downloaded app of 2021, with almost 586 million downloads which was the most in the last 12 months, with Instagram following it on 2nd with 566 million, Facebook with 474 million and WhatsApp with 444 million respectively.
In 2021, we saw that TikTok made a revenue of around $2 billion which is around 67% more than what the app made last year.
As per the AppFigures stats, Instagram which is one of the most popular platforms among the millennials took the 2nd place.
Facebook and WhatsApp remained at 3rd and 4th. Telegram was also seen to be making some great strides this year with being placed in the top 5, with over 500 million active users
Snapchat, Messenger, Zoom, Capcut and Google Meet finished the top 10 downloads list.
