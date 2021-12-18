TCL to display advanced electronics products at electronics show

LOS ANGELES, (Xinhua) — Chinese electronics giant TCL Technology will be back at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in person next January, the company said Friday.

“As the consumer electronics industry gathers together in Las Vegas again after an all virtual event in 2021, TCL will be showcasing its latest display technology, audiovisual engine, TVs, monitors, mobile devices, AR glasses and home appliances,” the company said in a press release sent to Xinhua.

Du Juan, chairperson of TCL, was quoted as saying that the company will continue launching its theme “Inspire Greatness” at the show, where over 2,100 companies will exhibit their new products and designs.

The company also said it will offer live demonstrations on-site, “with first-hand opportunities to explore the technology behind TCL innovations.”

CES is the world’s leading consumer electronics show.