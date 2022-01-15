Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 08:29 pm

All iPhone 14 Models Will Have Super Retina 120Hz Displays and 6GB RAM

iPhone 14

All iPhone 14 Models Will Have Super Retina 120Hz Displays and 6GB RAM

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are all slated to be released in the fall by Apple. After the iPhone 13 mini’s dismal sales, Apple’s tiny models are likely to be phased out.

Apple will make the Pro and non-Pro iPhone models equal in terms of screens and memory, according to Jeff Pu of Haitong International Securities.

Unlike the Pro variants of the iPhone 13 generation, all iPhone 14 models are likely to include 120 Hz screens. Furthermore, all iPhone 14 versions will have the same amount of RAM: 6 GB.

Jeff Pu had previously said that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max would have 8GB RAM, however this is no longer the case due to cost factors highlighted by a “supply chain check.”

 

