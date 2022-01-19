Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 04:50 am

Apple Iphone 8 Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Apple iPhone 8

Apple iPhone 8 price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 8 price in Pakistan is PKR 108,610. This smartphone comes with 4.7 inches display along with the storage of 256 GB 2 GB RAM. The Apple iPhone 8 packs a 1821 mAh battery and it has main 12 MP camera.

Apple iPhone 8 Full Specs

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100),
5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700),
18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700),
29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (3CA) Cat12 600/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
GPRS Yes
EDGE Yes
Body
Dimensions 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm (5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 in)
Weight 148 g (5.22 oz)
Build Front/back glass & aluminum frame
SIM Nano-SIM
– IP67 certified – dust and water resistant
– Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes
– Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)
Display
Type LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 4.7 inches, 60.9 cm2 (~65.4% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 750 x 1334 pixels, 16:9 ratio (~326 ppi density)
Multitouch Yes
Protection Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
– Wide color gamut display
– 3D Touch display & home button
– True-tone display
Platform
OS iOS 11, upgradable to iOS 11.1
Chipset Apple A11 Bionic
CPU Hexa-core (2x Monsoon + 4x Mistral)
GPU Apple GPU (three-core graphics)
Memory
Card slot No
Internal 64/256 GB, 2 GB RAM
Camera
Primary 12 MP, f/1.8, 28mm, phase detection autofocus,
OIS, quad-LED (dual tone) flash
Features Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording,
touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama)
Video 2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps
Secondary 7 MP, f/2.2, 1080p@30fps, 720p@240fps, face detection, HDR, panorama
Sound
Alert types Vibration, proprietary ringtones
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack No
– Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
– Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
NFC Yes (Apple Pay only)
Radio No
USB 2.0, proprietary reversible connector
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Browser HTML5 (Safari)
Java No
– Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min
– Qi wireless charging
– Siri natural language commands and dictation
– iCloud cloud service
– MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player
– MP4/H.265 player
– Audio/video/photo editor
– Document editor
Battery
Non-removable Li-Ion 1821 mAh battery (6.96 Wh)
Talk time Up to 14 h (3G)
Music play Up to 40 h
Tests
Performance Basemark OS II 2.0: 3934
Display Contrast ratio: 1395:1 (nominal), 3.957 (sunlight)
Camera Photo / Video
Loudspeaker Voice 71dB / Noise 77dB / Ring 80dB
Audio quality Noise -93.5dB / Crosstalk -80.4dB
Battery life
Endurance rating 66h

 

 

Read More

4 hours ago
Apple iPhone 8 Plus Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Apple iPhone 8 Plus Price in Pakistan Apple iPhone 8 Plus price...
5 hours ago
Vivo Y55 5G Goes Official with Sleek Design, MediaTek Chip and Triple-lens Camera

The Vivo Y55 5G is the latest Y-series phone to be released...
5 hours ago
Vivo X70 Pro Outshines iPhone 13 to Rank First in Camera Rankings

Vivo X70 Pro is one of the company's most recent flagship phones....
5 hours ago
Huawei Watch GT3 updated with new volume controls, preset message replies

The Huawei Watch GT3 is getting a new software update. We recently...
5 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra shown in leaked renders, here are its four colors

Samsung is preparing to introduce its next-generation flagship smartphone family, the S22,...
6 hours ago
Xiomi Redmi 9T Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Xiomi Redmi 9T Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Xiaomi Redmi 9T...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Gold rate in Pakistan
20 mins ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 20th January 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Jan 20, 2022)...
Hina Altaf
3 hours ago
Agha Ali Responds To Divorce Rumours With Hina Altaf

Agha Ali Khan recently married Hina Altaf. A fan asked him if...
Sachin Tendulkar
3 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar brings back ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ trend – WATCH VIDEO

Sachin Tendulkar took to Instagram to post a sweet video of street...
3 hours ago
Malaika Arora Looks Gorgeous in new PICS; Arjun Kapoor Likes

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who had been in the news due...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600