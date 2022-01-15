Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
15th Jan, 2022. 05:19 pm

OnePlus 6 Price in Pakistan & Specifications

In Pakistan, the OnePlus 6 is a notable smartphone that costs Rs.78,000. The phone has a 6.28-inch display and a dual 20+16-megapixel camera on the back. There’s also a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. It works on a 2.7 GHz processor and runs Android 8.1 Oreo. The phone comes with 6/8 GB of RAM and 64/128/256GB of internal storage. A 3450 mAh battery powers it.

OnePlus 6 – King of Chinese Hearts Came To Pakistan!

Standard of excellence OnePlus announced the 6 as the company’s next flagship product, which will compete with the Samsung Galaxy S8. This phone has undergone significant changes, and the OnePlus 6 appears to be the firm’s important player in the future, with the potential to generate significant revenues for the company. This firm established a standard, and the OnePlus 6 will follow suit. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset will be found within this phone, but it will only be accessible for a select few smartphones, including the OnePlus 6. Standard is very important to the organisation, which is why they have chosen the greatest hardware for their devices, which is only available to professional gaming players. The display on the OnePlus 6 is also superior than most flagship handsets because it has an Optic AMOLED display with a diagonal of 6.28 inches, a resolution of QHD, and a pixel density of 402 with a 2K video output. to make life more difficult for others This ship has 6 GB of RAM, which means that multitasking with six people will be even smoother than on other devices. The device’s native storage capacity is 128 GB, and there is no extra slot for expanding the internal storage because OnePlus built the 6 with such a large quantity of internal storage that no user will ever approach the limit of the device’s storage capacity. The 6 will be powered by a 3450 mAh battery, which also offers quick charging via dash charger technology, which is unique to this smartphone. The back of the OnePlus 6 has a dual 16 MP + 20 MP camera combination with dual LED flashlight, while the front has a dual 16 MP camera setup with dual LED flash to make the photographs brighter. With the debut of the 6, OnePlus is certain that it will outperform the competition. The OnePlus 6T, which is the successor to this previous flagship phone, is now available.

OnePlus 6 Specifications

For Europe, Asia, North America, China

Network
Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
CDMA 800 / 1900 & TD-SCDMA
3G bands HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100), 71(600) – Europe, North America
LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) – India, Asia, China
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps
GPRS Yes
EDGE Yes
Launch
Announced 2018, May
Status Available. Released 2018, May
Body
Dimensions 155.7 x 75.4 x 7.8 mm (6.13 x 2.97 x 0.31 in)
Weight 177 g (6.24 oz)
Build Front/rear glass, aluminum frame
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
– Splash resistant
Display
Type Optic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 6.28 inches, 98.4 cm2 (~83.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels, 19:9 ratio (~402 ppi density)
Multitouch Yes
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
– DCI-P3
– Oxygen OS 5.1.11
Platform
OS Android 8.1 (Oreo)
Chipset Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
CPU Octa-core (4×2.8 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4×1.7 GHz Kryo 385 Silver)
GPU Adreno 630
Memory
Card slot No
Internal 128/256 GB, 8 GB RAM or 64 GB, 6 GB RAM
Main Camera
Dual 16 MP, f/1.7, 25mm, 1/2.6″, 1.22µm, OIS, PDAF
20 MP (16 MP effective), f/1.7, 25mm, 1/2.8″, 1.0µm, PDAF
Features Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps, Auto HDR
Selfie Camera
Single 16 MP, f/2.0, 25mm, 1/3″, 1.0µm
Features Auto-HDR
Video 1080p (gyro-EIS)
Sound
Alert types Vibration; MP3, WAV ringtones
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
– Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
– Dirac HD sound
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
NFC Yes
Radio No
USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, IM, Push Email
Browser HTML5
– Fast battery charging 5V 4A 20W (Dash Charge)
– DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player
– MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player
– Document viewer
– Photo/video editor
Battery
Non-removable Li-Po 3300 mAh battery
Tests
Performance Basemark OS II: 5160 / Basemark OS II 2.0: 4440
Basemark X: 44229
Display Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal), 4.321 (sunlight)
Camera Photo / Video
Loudspeaker Voice 70dB / Noise 74dB / Ring 70dB
Audio quality Noise -93.0dB / Crosstalk -93.0dB
Battery life
Endurance rating 76h

 

