Samsung Galaxy S22 Series | Price | Specifications | All You Need to Know

After all the leaks and rumours of the forthcoming Galaxy S22 series surfacing online, we’ve got a pretty clear idea of what Samsung has planned. Among these, the rumour that has held everyone fascinated is that the S22 Ultra will be a successor to the ill-fated Galaxy Note series, for which the firm had suspended manufacture last year. This means we could see an integrated S Pen combined with a larger display and squared-off design with the S22 Ultra.

In contrast, the most recent leak, which includes not only precise specifications and photographs but also a release date, is the most significant.

Samsung Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22 will have a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 1080p resolution and a refresh rate up to 120Hz, a maximum brightness of 1500 nits, and a Gorilla Glass Victus protection, according to the leaked specifications of the device.

The smartphone will sport either an Exynos 2200 or a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor under the hood, depending on where it is sold. In Europe, the Exynos 2200 will use a 4nm process, however in North America, the Snapdragon version will be used.

The Galaxy S22+ will have the same overall design as the vanilla model, but it will have a larger screen and a larger battery.

The Galaxy S22+ will include a 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz variable refresh rate, a maximum brightness of 1750 nits, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Depending on where you live, you’ll find either an Exynos 2200 or a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC inside. Android 12 is expected to be preinstalled on the One UI 4.0-based handset.

When compared to the 167g of the vanilla version, the 195g weight of the smartphone is noticeable. In contrast to the vanilla model’s 3,700 mAh battery, you’ll get a significantly larger 4,500 mAh battery this time. Preliminary rumour had it that the battery would be able to charge at 45W.

As far as cameras go, you’ll have access to the same one as the standard Galaxy S22 model. It will have the same 50MP primary sensor, complemented by a 12MP ultrawide and a 10MP telephoto that can go 3x zoomed in on the same time. In addition, there is a 10MP selfie camera on the front.

Prices for the 8/128GB and 8/256GB versions of the Galaxy S22+ will be €1,049 and €1,099, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Galaxy S22 Ultra’s hardware will be very identical to the S21 Ultra’s, with the exception of an improved and more powerful processor. When it comes to the next generation Ultra model, we should expect an enhanced quad-camera. In addition to the 108MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), there will be a 12MP ultrawide and two 10MP telephoto lenses.

With a 5,000mAh battery and an integrated S Pen, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be the heaviest smartphone on the market at 227g.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra retails at €1,249 ($1,401) for the 8/128GB base model, €1,349 ($1,513) for the 12/256GB model, and €1,449 ($1,625) for the 12/512GB model, all based on the device’s specifications.

It appears that Apple will reveal more about its flagship series during a special launch event set for next month, but for now, we just have the information that was leaked thus far. On the 25th of February, the series will be available in Europe.