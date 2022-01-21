Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Jan, 2022. 09:54 pm

WhatsApp will allow to transfer chats from Android to iPhone

WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, is now developing a function that would allow users to transfer their chats from Android phones to iPhones.

Users can now migrate their chats from an old iOS device to their new iPhone, however moving chats from Android to iOS is still not an option.

However, the instant messaging App allowed iPhone users to move their chats to Samsung and Pixel phones last year.

According to recent reports, WhatsApp is working on a feature that would allow users to import chat history from an Android handset to Apple devices that access the messaging app.

Because the new version has yet to be made accessible to beta testers, it may take some time before it is made available to everyone.

Users may need to physically link their Android phones to the iOS device via a USB Type-C-Lightning cable in order to transfer their conversation data to the new device, according to sources.

According to WABetaInfo, users may also be required to download Apple’s Move to iOS software on their Android phone.

What is now accessible is the ability for Samsung-branded Android phones running Android 10 or higher to move chats from an iOS device where all of your info can be transferred.

 

