  • Very first 200 MP camera sample from Motorola Edge 30 Ultra arrives
This month, Motorola is likely to release its newest Motorola Edge 30 Ultra flagship. We are aware that it will have a triple camera with a 200 MP Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor, and today Chen Jin, General Manager of Motorola China, shared a sample image captured by the gadget.

The image is captured utilizing the sensor’s 4-in-1 pixel binning at 50MP. By clicking on it, pixel-level inspection is possible.

Also Read

Honor X40i price in Pakistan & Specs
Honor X40i price in Pakistan & Specs

Honor's newest midrange phone, the Honor X40i, was introduced in China earlier...

It is important to note that the image is compressed because it was uploaded on Weibo. The executive stated that the 4-in-1 pixel binning is superior to the 9-in-1 pixel binning enabled by 108MP smartphones, such as the recently introduced Moto G200.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which is anticipated to be sold in China as the Edge X30 Pro, will take 50MP photos by default. The supplied camera sample is nearly 13 MB, so we can only hope that the forthcoming flagship will have sufficient infrastructure for all the amazing photos.

