Don’t get iPhone 14, instead, get iPhone 13 Pro

The iPhone 14 Max could be the first time Apple has made a cheaper big-screen smartphone, and I think it’s still too expensive.

If you’re thinking about getting a basic iPhone 14, I have a simple piece of advice: don’t.

The iPhone 14 series is coming out soon, and for the first time ever, I’m paying attention to it for both personal and professional reasons.

I wrote before that I was getting ready to give up my reliable Samsung Galaxy S10e and switch to an iPhone if cross-platform WhatsApp transfers could be worked out in time.

Meta did exactly what I asked, and now I’m ready to move up. After a “mishap” with my S10e and a swimming pool, while I was on vacation last week, I’m in fact very ready.

I’m probably going to turn pro. I want my phone to last as long as possible. From that point of view, it makes sense to get the best phone you can afford.

Even though iPhone 14 is the newest, iPhone 13 Pro is the best.

I’m sure the iPhone 14 will be a great phone, but most rumours say that it will have the same A15 Bionic chip as last year’s phones. If you want the A16 chip, you might have to get the Pro version.

Don’t get me wrong, the A15 is a great chipset that beats the best Qualcomm has to offer in benchmarks.

But if you’re okay with last-generation speeds, I think you’d be better off buying a last-generation phone, like the iPhone 13 Pro.

If the chip rumour is true, there shouldn’t be any difference in performance, but you’ll get Pro features that aren’t likely to be in the regular iPhone 14.

That means you’ll get the buttery smooth 120Hz ProMotion display and the 3x telephoto lens to take your photography to the next level.

Won’t the price be a problem? Well, maybe.

Even though the iPhone 14 costs $799, a reconditioned 13 Pro is comparable. Unlocked Renewed devices start at $859.99 on Amazon (opens in a new tab).

You can do better if you browse around, even before the iPhone 14 Pro arrives.

Apple has dropped the price of older phones by $100 when releasing a new model.

If Apple does it again, the iPhone 13 Pro seems like a no-brainer, unless the leakers missed something big for the entry-level phone.

The one exception is the iPhone 14 Max.

One thing is different from this advice. The upcoming iPhone 14 Max (or maybe the iPhone 14 Plus) could be the first time Apple has made a cheaper big-screen smartphone, and I think the iPhone 13 Pro Max will still be too expensive to be a good alternative.

Since my S10e accident, I’ve been using the Xiaomi Poco F3. It has a 6.67-inch screen, similar to the iPhone 14 Max’s 6.7-inch screen, and typing on it is a joy compared to my S10e.

If you desire a large-screen iPhone but can’t afford the Pro Max cost, this suggestion isn’t for you. If the 6.1-inch iPhone suits your hand perfectly, skip the iPhone 14 and purchase the iPhone 13 Pro. No regrets.

