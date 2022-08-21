Realme Gt2 pro price in Pakistan & full specs

Advertisement
Realme is developing the GT 2 Pro. Realme launches its GT series smartphone. Specs are online. Realme GT 2 Pro is the new flagship device. The smartphone contains a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset and an Octa-Core processor to make it ultrafast. This smartphone’s GPU is Adreno. The phone’s 6.7-inch screen has a full HD resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels. The new Realme GT 2 has the latest and best LTPO2 AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display. Corning Gorilla Glass protects the smartphone. This Realme phone has 8/12GB of RAM. The smartphone’s CPU and RAM allow users to do tasks in seconds. Realme 2 Pro’s 128/256GB of internal storage is enough to store a lot of stuff. Triple Cameras are on the phone’s back.

Realme GT 2 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 109,999/-

Realme Gt2 pro specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIRealme UI 3.0
Dimensions163.2 x 74.7 x 8.2 mm
Weight199 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPaper White, Paper Green, Steel Black, Titanium Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (4 nm)
GPUAdreno 730
DisplayTechnologyLTPO2 AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3216 Pixels (~526 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 1400 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512GB, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, omnidirectional PDAF, OIS + 50 MP, f/2.2, 15mm, (ultrawide) + 3 MP, f/3.0, (microscope), AF, 40x magnification, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video (8K, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.74″, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 65W, 100% in 33 min (advertised)

