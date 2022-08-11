Samsung SGH X650 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung will shortly release the Galaxy A34. Samsung is developing a new...
Samsung X650 is a Smartphone of samsung. The Samsung X650 Phone. First quarter of 2006. It has UFB, a 65K-color screen, an 800 MAh battery, and 3 MB of storage space. The price of a Samsung X650 in Singapore starts at 0 SGD.
The expected amount of Samsung SGH X650 is Rs.5499/-
|Build
|Dimensions
|87 x 44 x 20 mm
|Weight
|80 g
|Frequency
|2G Band
|GSM 900 / GSM 1800 / GSM 1900
|Display
|Technology
|UFB, 65K colors
|Size
|128 x 160 pixels, 8 lines
|Resolution
|128 x 160 pixels
|Memory
|Built-in
|3 MB user memory
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|VGA, 640×480 pixels
|Features
|VGA, 640×480 pixels
|Front
|No
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|No
|Bluetooth
|No
|GPS
|No
|Radio
|FM radio
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS Class 10 (48 kbps)
|Features
|Audio
|Speakerphone
|Browser
|WAP 2.0/xHTML
|Messaging
|SMS, EMS, MMS
|Games
|Built-in
|Torch
|No
|Battery
|Standby
|Up to 250 h
|Talktime
|Up to 6 h
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.