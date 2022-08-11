Advertisement
Samsung SGH X650 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung SGH X650 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Samsung SGH X650 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung SGH X650 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung X650 is a Smartphone of samsung. The Samsung X650 Phone. First quarter of 2006. It has UFB, a 65K-color screen, an 800 MAh battery, and 3 MB of storage space. The price of a Samsung X650 in Singapore starts at 0 SGD.

Samsung SGH X650 price in Pakistan

The expected amount of Samsung SGH X650 is Rs.5499/-

Samsung SGH X650 specs

BuildDimensions87 x 44 x 20 mm
Weight80 g
Frequency2G BandGSM 900 / GSM 1800 / GSM 1900
DisplayTechnologyUFB, 65K colors
Size128 x 160 pixels, 8 lines
Resolution128 x 160 pixels
MemoryBuilt-in3 MB user memory
CardNo
CameraMainVGA, 640×480 pixels
FeaturesVGA, 640×480 pixels
FrontNo
ConnectivityWLANNo
BluetoothNo
GPSNo
RadioFM radio
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS Class 10 (48 kbps)
FeaturesAudioSpeakerphone
BrowserWAP 2.0/xHTML
MessagingSMS, EMS, MMS
GamesBuilt-in
TorchNo
BatteryStandbyUp to 250 h
TalktimeUp to 6 h

