Samsung SGH X650 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung X650 is a Smartphone of samsung. The Samsung X650 Phone. First quarter of 2006. It has UFB, a 65K-color screen, an 800 MAh battery, and 3 MB of storage space. The price of a Samsung X650 in Singapore starts at 0 SGD.

Samsung SGH X650 price in Pakistan

The expected amount of Samsung SGH X650 is Rs.5499/-

Samsung SGH X650 specs

Build Dimensions 87 x 44 x 20 mm Weight 80 g Frequency 2G Band GSM 900 / GSM 1800 / GSM 1900 Display Technology UFB, 65K colors Size 128 x 160 pixels, 8 lines Resolution 128 x 160 pixels Memory Built-in 3 MB user memory Card No Camera Main VGA, 640×480 pixels Features VGA, 640×480 pixels Front No Connectivity WLAN No Bluetooth No GPS No Radio FM radio NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS Class 10 (48 kbps) Features Audio Speakerphone Browser WAP 2.0/xHTML Messaging SMS, EMS, MMS Games Built-in Torch No Battery Standby Up to 250 h Talktime Up to 6 h

