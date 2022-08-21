Vivo V21e price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo is releasing a new series of phones called the V21e.

Malaysia is where the first few models in the line will be sold.

Vivo’s V21e boasts a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core CPU and a 6.4-inch screen.

Advertisement

The Chinese company Vivo will soon put the V21e on the market. The V20 series came out last year, and now the company is releasing a new series of smartphones.

And the next one will be called V21. Malaysia is where the first few models in the line will be sold. Vivo has shared some information about the phone’s specs, so let’s see what this Vivo V21e has to offer.

The upcoming smartphone will use the Snapdragon 720. This smartphone’s processor is powerful.

Vivo’s V21e boasts a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core CPU.

The phone has a 6.4-inch screen with a 1080 x 2400 resolution.

Vivo V21e price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Vivo V21e price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 46,999/-

Vivo V21e specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch OS 11.1 Dimensions 161.2 x 74.4 x 7.4 mm Weight 171 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Roman Black, Diamond Flare Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2. 3Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G GPU Adreno 618 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.44 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS) Front 44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 66% in 30 min (advertised)

Also Read iPhone 15 could be phone what we thought iPhone 14 would be Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 in September. Rumoured upgrades...

Advertisement Advertisement