The Amazon Kindle 2022 is the company’s latest entry-level e-book reader.

It has a 6-inch 300ppi front-lit E-ink display and USB-C charging.

Amazon unveiled the Kindle 2022, which features a revamped design, a sharper display, and USB-C charging.

The latest entry-level Kindle includes many of the capabilities available on the more expensive Paperwhite model, including a 6-inch 300ppi front-lit E-ink display.

The new Kindle measures 157.8 x 108.6 x 8.0 mm and weighs 158 grammes, which is slightly smaller than the Paperwhite model.

Amazon is increasing the built-in storage capacity from 8GB to 16GB, while the battery life is rated at up to 6 weeks with 30 minutes of reading per day and wireless connectivity turned off.

Charging is now done via USB-C, which is an upgrade over the previous entry-level Kindle. Amazon also claims that the latest Kindle has 30–75% recycled polymers and 90% recycled magnesium.

The Amazon Kindle 2022 is available in two colours: black and denim blue, and it costs $99.99/€99.99/£84.99 with ads and $119.99/€109.99/£94.99 without.

