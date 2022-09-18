Oppo A5s price in Pakistan & specifications

Advertisement
Oppo A5s

  • Chinese company Oppo has announced the A5s.
  • The MediaTek Helio 35 chipset is what makes the Oppo A5s work.
  • The screen on the Oppo A5s is 6.2 inches and has a full HD+ resolution.
Chinese manufacturer Oppo has announced the A5s. It will weigh 170 grams and measure 155.9 by 75.4 by 8.2 millimetres.

The screen on the Oppo A5s is 6.2 inches and has a full HD+ resolution.

The MediaTek Helio 35 chipset is what makes the Oppo A5s work. The phone is powered by a 4230 mAh battery.

It’s one of the best mid-range chipsets because it lets you use full HD displays and two cameras at once.

The Oppo A5s will come with different amounts of RAM, up to 2 GB, as well as 32 GB or 64 GB of storage space on the inside.

Oppo A5s price in Pakistan

The Oppo A5s expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 19,999.

Oppo A5s Full Specs

BUILDOSAndroid V8.1 Oreo
UIColor OS 5.2
Dimensions155.9 x 75.4 x 8.2 mm
Weight170 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursRed, Black, Gold, Green
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.2 Inches
Resolution720 x 1520 Pixels (~271 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
MEMORYBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainDual 13 MP, f/2.2, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, HDR
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4230 mAh

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 5G price in Pakistan & specs
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 5G price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi is releasing a new phone in its Note series. The Xiaomi...

