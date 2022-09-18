Oppo A5s price in Pakistan & specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 5G price in Pakistan & specs
Chinese manufacturer Oppo has announced the A5s. It will weigh 170 grams and measure 155.9 by 75.4 by 8.2 millimetres.
The screen on the Oppo A5s is 6.2 inches and has a full HD+ resolution.
The MediaTek Helio 35 chipset is what makes the Oppo A5s work. The phone is powered by a 4230 mAh battery.
It’s one of the best mid-range chipsets because it lets you use full HD displays and two cameras at once.
The Oppo A5s will come with different amounts of RAM, up to 2 GB, as well as 32 GB or 64 GB of storage space on the inside.
The Oppo A5s expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 19,999.
|BUILD
|OS
|Android V8.1 Oreo
|UI
|Color OS 5.2
|Dimensions
|155.9 x 75.4 x 8.2 mm
|Weight
|170 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Red, Black, Gold, Green
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.2 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 Pixels (~271 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, HDR
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4230 mAh
